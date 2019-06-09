|
Linda Joyce "Lin" Massey
Elmira Heights - July 23, 1951 - May 31, 2019
Lin, as she preferred to be called, spent her early years in Bath, NY, where she enjoyed time outdoors with friends. She liked to rule the roost and often convinced her younger siblings to do things for, or with her. In High School she played the coronet in the award-winning marching band at Haverling High School. She graduated from Horseheads High in 1969. After high school Lin went to a couple of trade schools, one on Long Island and one in Coral Gables, Florida. She joined the U.S. Army and served in the Military Police. Lin loved living in Colorado after she was discharged from the Army. Returning to Elmira, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Elmira College. Following college, she worked in social services in the Chemung County area. Lin became interested in antiques and went hunting for pieces to refurbish with her partner, Lynn VanAtta. This became a small business for her and a source of pride. Her hobbies were outdoor photography and completing crossword puzzles with her mother. Lin was preceded in death by; her spouse, Lynn VanAtta of Elmira, NY, her parents, Walter F Massey and Ethel H Massey, and her sister, Lorna M Griffiths, all of Horseheads, NY. She is survived by her sister Patty M Murtaugh, of North Carolina, her sister, Jeanne F Massey and her brother, Walt "Chip" Massey, both of whom reside in Horseheads. Lin leaves behind her loving step daughters of the VanAtta family, also many nieces and nephews whom will remember her fondly as having an excellent sense of humor and quick wit. She could make them laugh until their sides hurt. The family wishes to express appreciation and gratitude to Staci Coley of Elmira, NY, a close friend and caregiver to Lin. A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY, on Friday, June 28th. We request any donations being made in Lin's name be given to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, in honor of her love for her longtime companion, her dachshund, Pretzel.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 9, 2019