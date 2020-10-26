1/1
Linda Lou (Seymour) Serfas
Linda Lou (Seymour) Serfas

Elmira - Linda Lou (Seymour) Serfas, 71, of Elmira, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Linda was born April 15, 1949, the daughter of Wilson "Pete" and Bernice "Marie" Seymour.

Linda was a graduate of Troy High School and a former employee of Pipe Welding Supply Company/Empire Air Gas and after her retirement, Dick's Sporting Goods.

She enjoyed spending time gardening and making several different types of crafts. Her favorite times were spent with her family and friends, and the many "adventures" that she was able to experience. She will live forever in our hearts.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Milton "Butch" K. Serfas, Jr; daughter, Kim Maynard (Mike); son, Ken Serfas (Kasie); grandchildren, Corey Maynard, Mallorie (Kamrin) Stoquert, Bailey Maynard; Rylie Serfas, Jadyn, Kaylee, and Caleb Laffler; her brother, Ron (Lois) Seymour; and her sisters, Dena (Ward) Friends and Donna King; and many dear friends and neighbors.

At Linda's request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.olthof.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
