Linda (Lynda) {Lutz} Seagren
Elmira - Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend
Age 69, of Elmira, NY, passed from this life to the next on Friday, June 19, 2020. Lynda was born on September 24, 1950 to Rudy and Harriett Lutz in Elmira, NY. A lover of art, music and writing, she loved to make life beautiful! Most of her career was hospitality orientated. She was particularly proud of her work in event planning and food service management, and her ownership of Seagren's Tea Rose Cafe. Lynda is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years Alan; daughters Kerry (Stephen) Plouse, Amy (RC) Holmes, and Katy (Thomas) Fawcett; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. It was Lynda's wish that there be no service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in Lynda's name to the Josh Palmer Fund, P. O. Box # 3223, Elmira, NY 14905. A special "thank you" to CareFirst Hospice workers for their wonderful caregiving. Lynda's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.