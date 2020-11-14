Linda M. Cosgrove RootPine City - Passed away, Wed. Nov. 11, 2020 of Covid-19 at the age of 71. Born on June 28, 1949 in Corning, NY daughter of Harold & Anna Mae Paulman Cosgrove. She was employed by Able 2 for many years in the clerical dept and gave countless hours of service volunteering at A.O.M.C. Linda enjoyed vacations, yard sales and loved time spent with her loving family who cherish her memory. Surviving is her husband and companion of 10 years, Thomas W. Root, Pine City; children, Gregory (Dorothy) Smith, Elmira; and Kristen (James) Leonard, Erin; mother, Anna Mae Cosgrove; siblings, Tom Cosgrove, Timothy Cosgrove, and Cathy Nevone; stepchildren, Steve (Lisa) Root and Janette Badeau and their families; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her father, Harold Cosgrove and infant brother, Terry Cosgrove. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Tues. Nov. 17, 2020 between the hours of 12(noon)-2 and 4-6 p.m. In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be private. Special thanks to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at A.O.M.C. I.C.U. who did everything in their power to try and save her life. May God Bless Each of You.