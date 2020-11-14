1/1
Linda M. Cosgrove Root
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. Cosgrove Root

Pine City - Passed away, Wed. Nov. 11, 2020 of Covid-19 at the age of 71. Born on June 28, 1949 in Corning, NY daughter of Harold & Anna Mae Paulman Cosgrove. She was employed by Able 2 for many years in the clerical dept and gave countless hours of service volunteering at A.O.M.C. Linda enjoyed vacations, yard sales and loved time spent with her loving family who cherish her memory. Surviving is her husband and companion of 10 years, Thomas W. Root, Pine City; children, Gregory (Dorothy) Smith, Elmira; and Kristen (James) Leonard, Erin; mother, Anna Mae Cosgrove; siblings, Tom Cosgrove, Timothy Cosgrove, and Cathy Nevone; stepchildren, Steve (Lisa) Root and Janette Badeau and their families; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her father, Harold Cosgrove and infant brother, Terry Cosgrove. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Tues. Nov. 17, 2020 between the hours of 12(noon)-2 and 4-6 p.m. In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be private. Special thanks to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at A.O.M.C. I.C.U. who did everything in their power to try and save her life. May God Bless Each of You.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
To all the family I'm so sorry for your loss. Lynn and I were friends for 50 plus years so I grieve with you. I know Linda is looking down and knows how much we all love and miss her.
Sheila Boyce
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved