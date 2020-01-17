|
Linda M. (Fox) Taft
Hamburg - Linda M. (Fox) Taft, age 79 of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Elmira and Hamburg, NY passed away on January 14th, 2020. Linda was the daughter of late James D and Elizabeth "Bessie" (Goddard) Fox and step -daughter of Blanche Fox. She is predeceased by her loving husband Bill who she met while he was stationed in Hamburg, NY and was married 58 years at the time of his death in 2018. Linda and Bill raised their three children in Bill's hometown (Elmira). They bought and moved to Linda's childhood home in Hamburg, NY which they enjoyed for their last 20 years together.
Surviving Linda are her three children, daughter Kathy (Mark) Freese of Rochester, NY with their children Emily and Amanda, son Mike (Beth) of Elmira, NY and their children Shevonne, Christina and Daniel and daughter Terri (John) Hart of Newton, MA with their children Hailey and Sean. Linda also adored her 5 great-grandchildren, Jaden, Grace, Savannah, Bailey and Samuel. Linda will also be immensely missed by her beloved siblings, Karen Dunn, Sandy Torrey (deceased), Joyce Colantino, James Fox , Louanne Reeves and their families.
In Elmira, Linda was the owner of Linda's Beauty Shop for many years. She also enjoyed doing ceramics and won many awards for her talent. She continued ceramics after moving back to Hamburg but also found great joy and friends when she joined The Red Hat Society and The Home Bureau Club.
Services will be held on January 25th, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm at Loomis and Loomis Funeral Home, 207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Linda to New York State Federation of Home Bureau Inc (Eric Chapter), 8077 State Route 12, Barneveld, NY 13304.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020