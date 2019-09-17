|
Linda R. Staples
Elmira - Age 60, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.
Linda was born in Elmira on February 5, 1959, daughter of Leroy and Clara Staples. Linda was a very supportive, caring and honest person. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Linda is survived by her sons, Eric and Cory Collins; mother, Clara Staples; brother, Roger Staples. Linda was predeceased by her son, James George, and father, Leroy.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday, September 20, 2019, from 12 pm to 1 pm at the James D, Barrett Funeral Home at 1004 Lake St., Elmira, NY 14901. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Kenneth Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Scotchtown Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019