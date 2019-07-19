|
|
Linda Rosengrant
Elmira - Age 63. She was born January 19, 1956 in Meshoppen, PA, the daughter of Gordon and Frances Irene (Tinna) Mallery and passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 unexpectedly at Robert Packer Hospital. She was predeceased by her father Gordon. She is survived by companion of 30 years, George Kent, Jr. of Elmira; daughter Melanie Rosengrant of Tunkhannock, PA; mother Frances Mallery of FL; grandchildren Cory and Lexie; great granddaughter Ava; stepchildren J.R. (Tracy) Kent of Elmira, Georgeanna (John) Russen of Cayuta, NY; step grandchildren Britney, Jesse, Tiffany, Joshua; step great grandchildren Zayne, Izaac, Levi, Odaya, Keira and Nate along with her feline companion Mitzi. She played a large part in George's racing career, from providing food to being his biggest supporter. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, July 21st from 2 to 5 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 19 to July 20, 2019