Linda Sue Pease Seymour
- - Linda Sue Pease Seymour passed peacefully on March 11, 2019, on the anniversary date of her father's passing, at home surrounded by her family. She fought a valiant fight against lung cancer. Linda was a wonderful cook who was at her best arranging family dinners, celebrations, birthdays, and holidays. She was an accomplished baker as well turning out cakes, bread, cookies, and all things from the Foodnet shows. She loved her friends, co-workers, and patients she served at the Elmira Psychiatric Center for the last nine years. Linda also worked many years at the Christmas House.
Surviving are her mother, Shirley (Burt) Short of Pine City, a daughter, Amy Davis and her sons, Nik & Alek Davis of Horseheads, sons, Andrew (Eun) Seymour and their son Eric Seymour of Manchester, MD, Joseph Seymour and sons, Jack Messer and Patrick Seymour of Elmira, siblings, Cathy Shepard of Atlanta, Margaret "Peggy" Pease of Elmira, Cindy Rajsky of NC, Willard "Bill" Pease of Swainsboro, GA, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Her family and all who knew her will miss Linda.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 6 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Linda's funeral services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 PM with Pastor Sabrina Smith of the Pine City Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Arnot Foundation, Falk Cancer Center, 571 East Market Street, Suite 102 Elmira NY 14901, are requested in the memory of Linda. A special thank you to Nicole Marie Mosher FNP for all of her compassionate care to Linda during this journey.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019