|
|
Liselore R. Bartsch "Lisa"
Horseheads - Passed away on Thursday morning, September 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Lisa was born on September 10, 1936 in Babstadt, Germany. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Guenter Bartsch. She was retired as a school bus driver with the Horseheads Central School Dist. Lisa was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her favorite pastime is the outdoors, gardening, knitting, crocheting, and was an avid walker with her dogs and neighbors. She made a caring , loving, and warm home for her family. Lisa is survived by her sons, Erich (Faith) Bartsch, Mark (Lexi) Bartsch and Andrew (Cheryl) Bartsch; grandchildren, Adam, Cassandra and Amanda; great grandson, Colt all of Horseheads, NY and several family members. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY for her Memorial Service on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 5PM. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Lisa's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019