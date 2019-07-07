|
|
Lloyd R. Hemenway
Port Orange, FL - Age 88 of Port Orange FL., and formerly of Horseheads. Lloyd was born on February 3 1931, the son of Herman & Claribel Hemenway and died on Friday March 8 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Florida. He was predeceased by his wife Louise Hemenway of 30 years on September 30, 2010; along with his son Duncan and his daughter Wendy. Lloyd belonged to a small church in Daytona. Surviving are his two sons, Randy & Kevin; two step daughters, Jackie & Doris; several grand children great grand children; brother, Robert with wife Mary; sister, Gennette. Family offers special thanks to his grandson Alex, for caring for his grandfather in his final days. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads, on Tuesday July 9th at 11:00am to 12 noon. Lloyd's memorial service wil be held there at noon, followed by interment and committal with military honors in Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019