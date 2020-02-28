|
Lois A. Kwasnik
Pompey - Lois A. Kwasnik, 79, of Pompey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home with family. Born in Elmira Heights, she graduated with honors from Thomas A. Edison High School. Lois worked in the banking and insurance industry, including working for Beneficial Finance and General Adjustment Bureau.
Following in her family's tradition, Lois was an accomplished quilter and cross stitcher, and many of her family and friends treasure her gifts. Many newborn babies in the Syracuse area have been wrapped in quilts she has donated.
Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael A.; son, Stephen J. of Syracuse; sister, Crystal Bump of Elmira; brother, Duane Hurd of Albany; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by an infant daughter, Marina; parents, Rex and Fanny Hurd; sisters, Joy and Virginia; and brothers, Don and Richard.
A service celebrating the life of Lois will be announced later this Spring.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a local SPCA.
For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020