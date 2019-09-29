|
Lois A. Stocum
Horseheads - Passed away peacefully after a very long giving life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 90. She was pre deceased by her loving husband, Robert Stocum and daughter Carol Stocum. She is survived by children; Robert Stocum of Alpine, Richard Stocum of Big Flats, and Dean Stocum of Horseheads. Lois was a loving grandmother to Thalia Stocum, David and Cassie Seymour, Mike and Heather Seymour, Jonathon and Sara Stocum, James Stocum and Kristen Stocum; great grandmother to Robert Seymour, Thomas Seymour, Remy Seymour and Ryker Seymour. Lois should be remembered for being a devoted mother for over fifty years.. A mother who would do anything for her children, grandchildren and an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Horseheads for seventy years. Even in the last few months she had a witty sense of humor which entertained her care providers. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at her church at a later date and will be announced upon completion. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Lois' Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019