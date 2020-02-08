|
|
Lois E. Chorney
Pine City - Age 69, passed away at the Chemung County Nursing Facility on Friday, February 7, 2020 after an extended illness. Lois was born on October 12, 1950, a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Fillmore. Lois is survived by her husband of 46 years Vince Chorney; sons, Andrew (Heather) Chorney and their daughter Madison, of New Market MD, Greg (Christine) Chorney and their daughters, Paityn and Addisyn, of Elmira; sisters, Claire (Dennis) Smith of Webster NY, Phyllis (John) Hines of Penfield NY, Kathleen (Joe) Merriam of Webster NY, and brother Bill Fillmore of Katy TX; brothers-in-law, Walter (Andrea) Chorney of Odessa TX, Robert (Sue) Chorney of Elmira, Mark (Lorraine) Chorney of Horseheads; several nieces, nephews, grand- nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lois was born and raised in Elmira. She attended Notre Dame High School and received her Master's in Education from Elmira College. She and Vince raised both their children in Pine City. Lois was a stay at home mother and as the children went off to school she began her career in the Elmira City School District. She taught for 26 years, mainly at Hendy Elementary as a 1st grade teacher. She loved teaching and working with children; and the friendships she made with her coworkers, enjoying dinners on a monthly basis with them. Lois also enjoyed dinners with her grade school friends who have many great memories together. Her true love was for her 3 granddaughters, Paityn, Madison, and Addisyn. She loved spending time with them and did not miss much of anything, whether it was a sporting event or school function. Lois and Vince also enjoyed trips to the casinos. The family would like to thank Lois' cousin, Barbara Hartman, for her support over these last few months, as it meant so much to them. Lois requested no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Lois at St Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Committal services will follow at Woodlawn National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020