Lois Helen Landmesser



Laurens, SC - Lois Helen Landmesser (née Griswold), died on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020, at Baptist Easley Hospital, after a short illness. Lois was from Elmira, NY, where she attended and graduated from Southside High School, Class of 1951. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Henry A. Landmesser, of Laurens, SC; her son, David Melbie, of Port Kent, NY; her daughter, Lucinda (Cindy) Melbie, of Laurens, SC; and her son, Keith Michaels of Anderson, SC. She is also survived by 3 stepchildren, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. As per her wishes, no funeral or memorial service is scheduled at this time.









