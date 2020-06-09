Lois Helen Landmesser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Helen Landmesser

Laurens, SC - Lois Helen Landmesser (née Griswold), died on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020, at Baptist Easley Hospital, after a short illness. Lois was from Elmira, NY, where she attended and graduated from Southside High School, Class of 1951. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Henry A. Landmesser, of Laurens, SC; her son, David Melbie, of Port Kent, NY; her daughter, Lucinda (Cindy) Melbie, of Laurens, SC; and her son, Keith Michaels of Anderson, SC. She is also survived by 3 stepchildren, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. As per her wishes, no funeral or memorial service is scheduled at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved