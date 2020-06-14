Lois M. Hoffman
Odessa - Lois Mae (Mosher) Hoffman, age 93, passed away peacefully at her Odessa, NY home surrounded by family on June 13, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1927 to Charles H. and Ruth Eaton Mosher in Horseheads, NY. She was married to Walter D. Hoffman for 51 years and raised their family in Odessa, NY. He predeceased her in 1999.
She is survived by her children James J. Hoffman (Jane) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH & their children Jennifer and Rebecca; Diana Hurston (August) of Port Charlotte, FL & her children Nicholas and Lauren; Ronald Hoffman (Carmella) of Odessa, NY & their children Nicole Turnmyre (Adrian), Christina Hoyt (Randy), Valerie Kimmerly (Marc), Jeremy J. Hoffman (Jess); Patricia Borra (Frank) of Port Charlotte, FL & their children Robert, Charles (Kara), Christina (Jamie), and James (Sara). Her legacy is passed on to her ten Great-Grandchildren (predeceased by Macelyn M. Hoyt), one Great-Great-Granddaughter; several nieces and nephews, her special friend, companion and dance partner of 19 years, John Mace, Jr. of Alpine, NY and their faithful dogs Mindy and Molly.
Lois grew up on a farm on the Ridge Road in Horseheads and graduated from Horseheads High School in 1944. She was a long-time member of and past President of the Schuyler County Volunteer Ambulance Association and was an advanced EMT. She was an Election Inspector, acted as Church Treasurer of Catharine Methodist Church, was a member of the Catharine Mothers Club, and was a regular volunteer at Schuyler Hospital and member of Women of The Moose Chapter 1401, 4-H leader, and was involved in many other community organizations. She also actively participated in the operation of the Dairy Farm at The Four Corners of Catharine (Hoffman Farm & Dairy) for many years.
Lois was a kind person who loved life and her family. She was widely known as a hard worker in her community, a selfless friend, and compassionate person with a quiet sense of humor to her neighbors in Schuyler County. An accomplished dancer, she was a member of the Gingham Square Dance Club, but she would happily dance to any music playing.
As an expert seamstress, quilter and artist, Lois loved to make her own dresses, constructing various quilts and adorning her home with many of her works of arts and crafts. She loved tending to her flower garden and filled it with many roses and purple flowers as this was her favorite color. Lois also had a passion for traveling, visiting nearly every U.S. state and spending her winters in Florida, where she enjoyed the sunshine and warm climate. Lois' vitality and love of hiking and walking lasted her whole life. She took great pride in her well-kept home throughout her entire adult life and welcomed many guests.
She was a loving Matriarch, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother to a large family, and she will be deeply missed.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:30 PM in Highland Cemetery, Montour Falls, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Odessa Fire Department in Lois' memory.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.