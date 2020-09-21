Lois Neal
Wellsboro, PA - Lois M. Neal, 57, of Wellsboro, passed away in her home, early Monday September 21, 2020. Born February 24, 1963 in Wellsboro to Edward and Patricia (Irwin) Husted, she grew up and worked as a waitress, cook and nurse in the area. On September 24, 1988, she married Steven E. Neal, with whom she shared better than 30 years of marriage. Lois was a member of the El Bethel Fellowship Church in Osceola, the VFW Women's Auxiliary, loved to cook and bake, travelled extensively across the globe with her family, was an accomplished hunter and fisher, enjoyed sewing, and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her husband; parents; two sons: Timothy (Suzette) Neal of Blossburg, and Christopher (Alyssia) Neal of Wellsboro; 2 grandchildren: Dominic and Eliza-Melise; three honorary grandchildren: Brooke, Lucia, and Anna; three brothers: Pete Husted, Bob (Adele) Husted, and George Husted; and a sister: Sally Neal (Frank Bubb). She was preceded in death by her sister: Linda Husted.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Lois' life from 5-8pm Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA, or at her funeral service at 11am Friday September 25 in the funeral home with Pastor Larry O'Dell officiating. Please take care to observe social distancing concerns and be careful of occupancy restrictions while in attendance. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember El Bethel Fellowship Church 149 Main Street Osceola, PA 16942, or the VFW Women's Auxiliary Boatman Rd, Knoxville, PA 16928. To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com
