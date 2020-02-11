Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
1974 - 2020
Corning - Age 45 of Corning, NY, formerly of Elmira, NY. He was born September 20, 1974 in Elmira, the son of Herman and Roberta (Thompkins) Harris and passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 unexpectedly at home. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters Jennifer Harris of Elmira, Salina Harris of NC and Debra Bell of CA; brothers Norman Harris of Elmira, Herman Harris, Jr of Rochester and Grant Freeman of Elmira along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Lorenzo was employed at the Radisson Hotel in Corning for 7 years. He had an infectious smile and loved music and fashion. He played baseball with the Mark Twain Little League and basketball at Southside High School and Alfred State College and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Saturday, February 15th from 10 to 11 am. His funeral service will follow at 11 am. Rev. Caranell Parks will officiate.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
