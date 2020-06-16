Loretta Jean (Ellingwood) Bellows
1957 - 2020
Loretta Jean (Ellingwood) Bellows

Elmira - age 62, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Loretta is survived by her son, Billy Bellows (Liz) and three grandchildren, Calex, Logan and A'llexis of Millerton, PA. She was close to a wide group of extended family members and friends as well. Many knew her simply as Aunt Loretta. She was well known for having a huge heart, welcoming any and all into her life. She would often express her creativity through crafts and homemade gifts. She enjoyed crochet, sewing, gardening, baking, and going to yard sales. Anyone who visited her home knew she was an avid collector of anything to do with peacocks and her collection was constantly expanding.

The family is grateful to the staff and Loretta's many new friends at Elcor for helping support her in her final days. In keeping with her wishes, the family will hold a pizza party and play some good music at a later date. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, Elmira, NY is assisting the family.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
