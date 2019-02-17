|
|
Loretta K. (Janeski) Deane
Elmira - Age 76, passed away on February 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. She was born December 19, 1942 in Elmira, the daughter of the late James and Katherine (Branch) Janeski and is also predeceased by brother, Michael Janeski, mother and father-in-law, Jeanette and Charles Deane, sister-in-law, Karen Janeski and niece Laura Pruitt. Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald C. Deane; beloved daughters: Tammy L. Deane of Nashville, TN, Sally (Travis) Deane-Moshier of Painted Post, NY; step-granddaughters: Gabrielle and Emily Moshier; brother James Janeski; sister-in-laws: Marilyn (Don) Phillips and Susan Deane; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Loretta retired from the Chemung County Clerk's Office in November 2005. She also was employed by Elmira City School District's Food Service and the Convenient Store on Broadway. Loretta enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling and most importantly, spending time with her family, friends and her "fur" grandbabies: Lottie Belle, CaBella and Koda. A special thank you to Dr. Lowry, Julie, Cat, Dr. Gergel, Dr. Kamboj and all the Staff on 5th Floor Main at Guthrie Hospital in Sayre, PA, especially her RN's: Karen, Abby, Lonnie and Care Partner, Paige, for attending to mom and comforting her while she transitioned. Her family and friends are invited to gather at the McInerny Funeral Home 502 W. Water Street. Elmira, NY on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:45 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing can make donations in Loretta's name to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William Street, Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019