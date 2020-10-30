Lori Dudas-Todd
Horseheads - Lori Dudas-Todd, Horseheads, NY, passed away at home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer, on October 28, 2020 at the age of 64. Lori was born on August 18, 1956 in Bridgeport, CT to the late George M. and Dorothy S. (Andryscak). She is also pre-deceased by her aunt, Edith Andryscak. She is survived by her son, Alex Todd of Elmira and sister and brother-in-law, Pat and George Thompson of Horseheads. Lori loved her family, her special companion, Ozzy, her close circle of friends - Anne, Sue, Mary, Prudy and Kathy and felt so blessed to have them all in her life. She enjoyed family events, especially Thanksgiving, the fall season, music and cheering on the Yankees. A graduate of Horseheads High School, she attended Elmira College and recently retired from Arnot Health. Lori requested there be no calling hours. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Those wishing to remember Lori, please consider performing a random act of kindness for a friend or stranger in her memory during these uncertain times. Lori's family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Timothy Bael and the oncology team at Cayuga Medical Center; the oncology teams at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dr. Kimberly Silvers at Arnot Health and CareFirst for the outstanding quality of care and support given to Lori. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com