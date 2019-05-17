|
Lori J. Harnas
Elmira - Age 60 of Elmira passed away after unexpectedly on Sat. May 11, 1019. Lori was born Jan. 2, 1959 in St. Louis MO. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; daughter, Sara Harnas; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew (Tricia) Harnas, all of Elmira; grandchildren, Emmitt, Maniya, Paisley, Jaila, Mairic; several extended family members, with close and caring friends and co-workers. Lori was a Development Aide with NYSOPWDD in Corning, NY for nearly 30 years. Lori was a devoted spouse, loving and caring grandmother, daughter, mother and dedicated employee. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home 413 S. Main St. Horseheads on Mon May 20, 2019 from 2-4:00 pm A celebration of her life will follow at the funeral home at 4:00 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2019