Lorraine B. (Orr) Spiak
Columbia Cross Roads, PA - Lorraine B. (Orr) Spiak, 86, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones. She was born on January 27, 1933 in the town of Tuscarora, NY, daughter of the late Melvin B. and Alice G. (Buck) Orr. She was an artist, a gardener, loved birds and a beautiful scenery. She choose to see the good in everyone. She didn't hate, she loved with her whole heart. Many have called her Mom, not by blood, but because she was so easy to love.
Lorraine is survived by her son Wayne D. Spiak and daughter Terrie A. (Jon) Darrow, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, her sisters Ruthie and Peggy, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years William J. Spiak who passed away March 2, 2019, her daughter Bonnie Lynn (Spiak) Carey and his son Steven W. Spiak. Lorraine was loved and will be missed by many.
The Celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Victory Church, 645 East Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020