Lorraine Joy Butler
Elkland - Lorraine Joy Butler, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born August 18, 1937 in Osceola, she was the daughter of the late Adelbert J. and Winona L. (Hackett) Stewart. Lorraine worked for the Big M as a cashier for over 40 years. She was a member of the Senior Club, the United Church of Nelson and the United Methodist Women and she served on the Elkland Library Board. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the church choir, bowling and was an avid volunteer. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Neal; children, Steven and Linda Van Gorden of Elkland, Dennis Van Gorden of Elkland, Jon and Jim Van Gorden of FL, Sherry and Jim Wulforst of Arkport, NY, Nancy and Jason Tubbs of Nelson and Lisa and Blaine Miller of Eldred; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; her siblings, Marilyn "Pat" Mangus, Barbara and Don Migliore, Gene and Linda Stewart and Melva and Micheline Stewart; sister in law, Sue Stewart; brothers in law, Van Emmons and John Howe and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Van Gorden and Hugh Flynn; two brothers, Gary and Duane Stewart and two sisters, Joan Howe and Luci Emmons. Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, June 27th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 3:00 PM with Rev. Dorothy Densmore officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. (Covid 19 precautions will apply, face masks are recommended and we are operating at half capacity.) Memorial donations may be made in honor of Lorraine to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Susquehanna Health Home Care and Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the United Church of Nelson, PO Box 6, Nelson, PA 16940. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.