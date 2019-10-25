Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Our Mother
816 W. Broad St
Horseheads, NY
Louis E. "Louie" Tarantelli


1941 - 2019
Louis E. "Louie" Tarantelli Obituary
Louis "Louie" E. Tarantelli

Horseheads, NY - Husband, Father, Papa and brother, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 78. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at his church, St. Mary Our Mother, 816 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 AM with Rev. Christopher Linsler. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Louie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
