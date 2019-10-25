|
|
Louis "Louie" E. Tarantelli
Horseheads, NY - Husband, Father, Papa and brother, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 78. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at his church, St. Mary Our Mother, 816 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 AM with Rev. Christopher Linsler. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Louie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019