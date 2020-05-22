|
|
Louis F. DeMott Jr.
Norwich - Louis F. DeMott Jr., 76, of Norwich, NY passed away on May 19, 2020. Lou was born to Caroline Antuzzi and Louis F. DeMott Sr. in Elmira, NY on Valentine's Day 1944. In January of 1950 Caroline passed away and Lou and his older siblings, Felix and Dolores lived with relatives for the next 1 ½ years. In June of 1951 Lou's father remarried to Ursuline Spohn Ponzi. In addition to his new mother Lou also acquired a new brother, Philip Ponzi. Over the next 8 years 5 more siblings would arrive.
Lou attended St. Anthony's Elementary School and then later graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1962. After high school Lou attended the University of Scranton and once he decided upon education as a major, he transferred to SUNY Courtland. In 1966 he graduated from SUNY Cortland and obtained his first teaching position in Fleischmanns, NY, where he taught all Social Studies classes in grades 9-12. In 1968 Lou was hired to teach in Norwich, NY where he taught for the next 35 years, retiring in 2003. In 1969 Lou Married Toni Barkman and had 2 Children David and Kristin. In August of 1999, Lou married the love of his life Elizabeth Moubray.
Over the years Lou was raised as a master mason in Oxford Lodge #175 F&AM where he was a Past Master. He was a Companion in Royal Arch Masons Chapter 240. Lou was also a Shriner, belonging to the Kalurah Shriners in Binghamton, NY. He also served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Chenango Valley Shrine Club. Lou was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and severed numerous times as Patron of Lafayette Chapter #340 and Chenango Chapter #135. Twice he served as District Grand Lecturer for the Broome/Chenango District of OES.
After retiring from teaching high school Lou obtained his HAM radio operations license. In the same year he became an Adjunct Instructor of History at the Norwich Campus of Morrisville State College. In 2013 Lou was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He retired from Morrisville in 2014.
In 2015 Lou and Betty purchased a home and began spending winters in South Ft. Myers Florida. Here he could continue to play golf twice a week until his Fibrosis worsened in April of 2019. Unfortunately, his health problems brought an end to his love of Bow hunting that began in 1980.
Lou is survived by his wife Betty, her children Darcie Moore (Matt) and Justin St. Onge (Mandy Francisco). He is also survived by his own children David DeMott (Kim) and Kristin Harrington (Buddy). Also surviving are 7 grandchildren Alton, Charlotte, Hartley, Isabella, Keenan, Lilah, and Madisyn. Also surviving Lou are his siblings, Philp Ponzi, Thomas DeMott (Laura), Mary Jane Dale (Neil), Anne DeMott, Michael DeMott (Martha) and Richard DeMott (Billie) and his sister in law Josephine DeMott.
Lou was predeceased by his parents, his sister in law Ann Ponzi and two siblings Felix and Dolores DeMott.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc. A celebration of life will be announced later. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020