Louis Joseph Tomasso
Louis passed peacefully in his home on April 16, 2020. He was 96 years old.
Louis was born on April 13, 1924 to Joseph and Minnie Cocco Tomasso and raised in South Waverly. He graduated from Sayre High School in 1942 and shortly after enlisted in the Navy. Louis is a World War II veteran and was on the maiden voyage of the USS TIDE during the invasion of Normandy. Louis was awarded the Purple Heart of Honor, Navy Good Conduct Medal, European Campaign Medal, Victory Medal and the Gold Star for Submarine. He was very proud of his service and often reminisced about his experience.
Upon return from the war, Louis operated Srings Corners and worked at the Valley Bowling Alley. His most successful business began in 1961 when he built the Chemung Golf Course, with the addition of Tomasso's Restaurant in 1965, which he operated with his sister until passing the torch to his son Joe in 1999.
Louis was loved by all that spent time with him, dedicated to his family, and quick-witted. He enjoyed following his grandchildren to all of their sporting events and was proud of all of their accomplishments. He also loved to go to "The Place" to play cards and share war stories with all of his friends over a cup of coffee.
He is survived by his wife Rita and his children Jodi Scott; LuEllen (Alan) Hoyt; Joseph (Gwendolyn) Tomasso; Jacqueline (Joseph) Picco, and his seven grandchildren, Kacie Hoyt, Alexandra, Sidney, Joseph Tomasso, Capria, Gianna, Gabriella Picco, and many special nieces and nephews. Louis is predeceased by his late wife Janet (Lehr) Tomasso and his sisters, Lena Daugherty, Charlotte (Jerry) Wilcox, Annie (Mike) DeSisti and Virginia (Jim) Collis.
The family wishes to thank all of the health professionals for their caring support.
Louis was a lifetime member of UNICO, Sayre Elks, VFW, Waverly American Legion, Moose Lodge and the Lifetimers.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later time. Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Sayre Unico, (c/o Nick Grego, 133 Crane Road, Waverly NY 14892), or the in memory of Louis Tomasso.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira Street, Sayre, PA 18840. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020