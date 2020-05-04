|
Louis Luevanos
Louis Luevanos passed away after a long illness in a South Philadelphia hospital. He is preceded by his mother, father and 3 sisters. He lived and worked in Philly for over 40 years. His love of music took him to Combs College of Music. He graduated with a Music degree. Louie always talked about how much he loved growing up in Elmira, and how lucky he was to go to school here. He traveled the world and summered at the shore in Atlantic City. He has many friends here, South Philadelphia and around the world that will truly miss him.
Rest in Peace my friend
Published in Star-Gazette from May 4 to May 6, 2020