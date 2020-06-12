Louis T. Rubin
Horseheads - Age 77, was born September 28, 1942 in Silver Spring, MD, the son of the late Thora (Belle) and David L. Rubin; passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Lou was surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home and oasis in Horseheads. His full obituary can be read and his tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.