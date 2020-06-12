Louis T. Rubin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis T. Rubin

Horseheads - Age 77, was born September 28, 1942 in Silver Spring, MD, the son of the late Thora (Belle) and David L. Rubin; passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Lou was surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home and oasis in Horseheads. His full obituary can be read and his tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved