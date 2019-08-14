|
|
Louise Ameigh Pierce
- - Louise Ameigh Pierce, age 99, went home to be with her beloved Lord and Savior and her husband Charles on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1920, on Judson Hill, Coryland.
She was preceded in death her by parents Fred and Bessie Ameigh; her husband Charles on November 23, 1983; sisters Marjorie, Annie, Freda, Genevieve; brothers Chester, Mahlon, Howard and Robert.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses Gary and Bonnie of Columbia Cross Roads, Jim and Nancy of Santa Fe, NM and Phil and Elizabeth of Amsterdam, NY; a sister-in-law, Truus Ameigh of Fredrick, MD; grandchildren, Theron and Sarah of Mansfield, PA, Lee and Brenda of Franklinton, LA, Nathan and Christy of Franklinton, LA, and Andrea of Wilmington, DE; several great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter.
After marrying Charlie, Louise was a hard-working farm wife and a wonderful mom to her boys. She was always there for her family, faithfully serving at the churches they attended. Louise was always working at something: braiding rugs that the family still has, making scores of quilts, toll painting numerous items that still adorn walls and rooms, sewing dresses for herself and also for bridal and bridesmaid dresses for friends, canning countless quarts of produce and meat, and, for a long time, shipping eggs on the train to New York City.
Louise and Charlie traveled over most of the country and a lot of Canada with Charlie driving and Louise navigating. She had a long-time ministry of cards, prayers and visits for family and friends.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Troy Hospital and Broad Acres for their wonderful treatment of Louise when she needed it.
Services will be held at the Columbia Cross Roads United Methodist Church on August 24, 2019. Visitation is from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with the memorial service to follow. Committal will be at Glenwood Cemetery following the memorial service with a lunch at the church afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Columbia Cross Roads United Methodist Church, P O Box 42, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019