Louise K. Eckelberger
Montour Falls - Louise K. (Yost) Eckelberger, 88, of Montour Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Louise was happy to be able go back to her home that she built with her husband Carl and passed away there on their wedding anniversary.
Louise was born in Montour Falls, NY on April 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Lewis and Nellie (Mathews) Yost. She married Carl Eckelberger on October 1, 1951. They had 54 wonderful years together until his death on February 2, 2006. Carl was in many ways the love of her life. Their mutual love of nature and desire to make a difference was the basis of their relationship. They literally spent thousands of hours observing and nurturing wildlife and supporting many charities. Louise had not always been kind to animals, as she had been known to drive off a bear or two pilfering seeds from her front porch with just her trusty broom.
Louise was always at the center of any holiday or family gathering as she was an amazing cook, baker, and hostess. She loved having the family altogether in her home, and especially enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren. Louise was a member of the Montour Falls United Methodist Church for her entire life. If you had to describe Louise with just a word it would be "compassionate". Compassionate about God, family and life. God and family were the foundation, life was the glue. Louise also served as clerk for the Town of Montour from 1986-1996.
She is survived by daughter, Jody (Randy) Fuller of Corning, NY and estranged daughter, Susan Eckelberger; a son, Warren (Mary Rae) Eckelberger of Macedon, NY; six grandchildren, Teri (John) Parks, Amy Munnings, Warren (Kristine) Eckelberger, Philip C. Learned, II, Carl Learned and Jason Ector; nine great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Ely) Yost of Fairport, NY. She was predeceased by her brother, Lewis Yost.
The family would like to thank Care First Hospice for their care and kindness, and Dr. Paulette Lewis for her years of quality care and caring. Louise had several aides at the end of her life helping to care for her at her home, and the family thanks them for their kindness and caring during a difficult time. Louise would ask that in her memory you would perform an act of kindness for someone in your life less fortunate than you.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A private funeral service will be held by the family. Burial will be in Montour Cemetery. Flowers will be provided by the family. You may remember Louise through a donation to one of her favorite charities, Salvation Army or St. Jude's Hospital for Children. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com