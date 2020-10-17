Lovelean Pannell



Elmira - Mrs. Lovelean Pannell peacefully passed on October 15, 2020 in Elmira, New York. Lovelean, daughter to the late Linzie and Celia Hatcher, was born in Cumberland, Virginia, on June 19, 1931. She united in a Holy Matrimony of 58 years to the late Parker F. Pannell Jr., and passionately and lovingly raised her family in Elmira, New York. This union was blessed with five children.



Lovelean had a beautifully benevolent heart, and was a friend to everyone she met. She was passionate about gardening and enjoyed reading and listening to gospel music. A woman of God, Lovelean was a devoted, founding member of Elmira Christian Center in Elmira, New York, and an affectionate wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Lovelean was predeceased by: 1 daughter, Patricia Pannell; 3 brothers: Linzie Hatcher, Harold Lee Hatcher, and James Wade Sr. (Jimmy); 1 sister, Mary Newson.



Left to cherish in her loving memory are her daughter, Celia (Gary) Briggs of Fayetteville, New York; sons: Theodore Pannell of Elmira, New York, Harold (Laura) Pannell of Rochester, New York, and Joel (Heather) Pannell of Binghamton, New York; 2 sisters: Leiona Hatcher and Nettie Sippio of New Jersey; 6 grandchildren: Carey Pannell , Parker Pannell, Taylor Pannell, Tevin Pannell, and Jamaha Pannell, and Javon Pannell; 1 great-grandchild, Jaxson Pannell; devoted, best friend Roberta Bedzyk; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, October 20th 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in Elmira Christian Center at 2pm with Pastor Matthew Bedzyk officiating. Interment will take place in Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Due to Covid 19, visitors must wear masks attending services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store