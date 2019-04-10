|
Lt. Colonel, Roswell L. Crozier, Jr.,USAF Ret
Painted Post, - Roswell L. Crozier, Jr., Lt. Colonel, USAF Ret., age 98, of Painted Post, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home. He was born on July 13, 1920, to Roswell L. Crozier, Sr. and Francis Rogers in Corning, New York.
Roz graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1938. He married Helen Tracey on February 21, 1942, in Grace United Methodist Church in Corning. Roz worked at Corning Glass Works and in August of 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, which later became the United States Air Force.
Roz graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy, where he earned a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Yale University and graduated from U.S.A.F. Air War College. He served in the Air Force from August 21, 1942, until April 30, 1965. Roz was a World War II veteran and member of the greatest generation. His significant military engagements included the D-Day Normandy landing, Operations Crossbow, Market Garden and Sandstone and the Battle of the Bulge, Northern and Southern France, the Rhineland, Ardennes, Italy and the South Pacific.
After the war ended, his stations included England, Japan, Guam, and the Philippines. Then on to Iceland, France, India, and the Belgian Congo. In 1965, after many stateside assignments and keeping USAF planes, from B-17's and 19's to B-47's and 52's in the air, Roz retired. He retired with a dozen medals, including Bronze Star, Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, EUR - /African/Middle Eastern Campaign with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, State of New York Awards, Conspicuous Service Cross and Conspicuous Service Star.
Upon returning to Corning, Roz was founding member and Executive Director of Corning Cross Roads. He served as Trustee for the Village of Painted Post, Deputy Mayor, and later as Mayor from 1996 - 2002. He was elected again in 2010 and retired from office in 2015.
In 2002 Roz was named Painted Post Board of Trade Distinguished Citizen. In 2013, he was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.
Roz is survived by his loving wife and life partner, Helen Tracey Crozier. Roz is also survived by sons, Kent (Cheryl) and Michael (Carole); grandchildren: Michael (Anne), Katharine and Tressa; great-granddaughter, Holly; sister-in-law, Betty Crozier, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Norman, Donald, and Alice (Bob) Chase, and by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Frances (Shotty) and Beverly Tracey, William (Mike) Tracey, Evelyn (Boo) and Lynn Carpenter and Carole Tracey.
Calling hours will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 2-5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. The funeral will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Betty Bement officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post. Roz's family will provide flowers. Donations may be made to CareFirst/Hospice or Corning Community Food Pantry.
The family would like to thank the devoted staff of CareFirst and Visiting Angels. Special thanks go to Dr. Kathleen Hallinan and Nurse Jess.
Roz's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019