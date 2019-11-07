Services
Pine City - Age 86 of Pine City, NY. She was born in Elmira and passed away on November 5th, 2019. Lucia is pre-deceased by her loving husband Ed; parents Florence and Joseph Devon; in-laws Edwin and Ida Mosher; brother Bradley Devon; sisters Marjorie (Marge) Sluyter and Charolette Thomas. Lucia is survived by her sons Ron (Diane), Jerry (Penny) and Dan (Kathe) Sempler; and her daughter Denise (Richard) Madl; her 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother and sister in law Gordon and Kathy Mosher; several nieces and nephews; Dick Sempler (father of her sons); and longtime best friends Jean Becker and Marilyn Sempler. Family and friends are invited to visit the Living Word Church, 1119 Lake Street in Elmira on Saturday, November 9th 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm. Her memorial celebration will be held there at 12 pm. Private interment and committal will be held in Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats. A full tribute may be read and condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
