|
|
Lucille S. Grinnell
Wellsboro - Lucille S. Grinnell, 93, of Wellsboro, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Guthrie Troy Memorial Hospital, Troy.
She was born on October, 13, 1925 in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Frances (Locey) Goodwin. On October 20, 1944 she married Charles E. Grinnell and they celebrated 73 years of marriage until his passing in November of 2017.
Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Joan L. Sargent of Mansfield; a brother, Lloyd Goodwin of Williamsport; a sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and Miles Bower of Corning; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Carolyn Grinnell, a daughter, Joyce Adams, two sisters, Freda Starks and Elthea Nessle and a granddaughter, Karen Williams.
In keeping with Lucille's wishes, a private committal service will be held at the convenience of his family in Tioga Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Lucille, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 23, 2019