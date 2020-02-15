|
|
Lucinda P. Servis
Lucinda P. Servis passed away on February 9, 2020 at Merwick Care & Rehabilitation Center, Plainsboro, NJ. She was a longtime resident of Princeton and Ocean Gate, NJ. Cin was born on May 14, 1927 in Elmira, NY, the youngest child of Raymond A. and Caroline R. Perry. After graduating from Elmira Free Academy in 1945, Cin attended Cornell University and received a bachelor of science degree from the School of Hotel Administration in 1949. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
At Cornell, Cin met the love of her life, John E. "Jack" Servis from Princeton, NJ. Cin and Jack were married on June 24, 1950, and settled in Princeton. Cin was the bookkeeper and financial mind behind the family business, Servis Electric. In 1960, Cin and Jack adopted a son, John Perry Servis. Cin and Jack were married for more than 57 years before Jack passed away in 2008.
Cin enjoyed being a dog owner. She and Jack owned six Doberman pinschers and a wandering yellow lab named Sigurd over the course of their life together. Cin also loved growing plants and flowers. She had a greenhouse at home that she worked for more than 50 years, and took pride in winning several ribbons the Central Jersey Orchid Society. In addition, Cin and Jack were active members of the Cornell Club of Central New Jersey. Cin cherished her membership in the Present Day Club in Princeton. For more than 50 years she had wonderful experiences playing bridge, attending lectures and going on bus trips. Cin was honored to be named a life member of the Club in 2019. She played tennis for more than 25 years after learning the game at age 42. Cin loved spending summers and long weekends in Ocean Gate, NJ. She became very skilled at preparing all types of seafood dishes. Cin was a member of St. Andrew's and, after 1973, Nassau Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Cin was predeceased by her loving husband Jack, her oldest brother, John D. Perry of Pine City, NY, and her niece, Kate Sinko of Trumansburg, NY.
She is survived by a son, John P. Servis and daughter-in-law Moira O'Connor-Servis, of Orefield, PA; grandsons Stephen and Andrew Koch; brother Richard A. Perry of Ithaca, NY; nieces Maryanna Crawford (David), Jane Kufta (Bill), Cindy Farnham (Butch), Marilyn Sgrecci (Carl), and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
At Cin's request, funeral services will be private. There will be no visitation or calling hours. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton Township, NJ, will be private at the convenience of the immediate family. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to SAVE-A Friend to Homeless Animals, 1010 Route 601, Skillman, NJ 08558, or to Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Avenue, Princeton, NJ 08542.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020