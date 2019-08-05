Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella Pawlina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella B. (Penny) Pawlina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luella B. (Penny) Pawlina Obituary
Luella (Penny) B. Pawlina

Deming - Luella (Penny) B. Pawlina, 99, resident of Deming passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at La Posada in Las Cruces. Luella was born April 9, 1920 in Oneida, New York to William C. and Blanche (Wilcox) Haflett. She has been a resident of Deming since 1965 having previously lived in New York. Locally she was a former member of the Red Hat Society and was a volunteer for Hospice and Ambercare.

She was preceded by her daughter Mary Gardner and survived by her sons, William L. Mosher and Kenneth L. Mosher; daughters, Roberta Simpkins and Deborah Todi; 8 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be Wednesday Aug 7, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Elmira, New York.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.