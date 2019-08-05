|
|
Luella (Penny) B. Pawlina
Deming - Luella (Penny) B. Pawlina, 99, resident of Deming passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at La Posada in Las Cruces. Luella was born April 9, 1920 in Oneida, New York to William C. and Blanche (Wilcox) Haflett. She has been a resident of Deming since 1965 having previously lived in New York. Locally she was a former member of the Red Hat Society and was a volunteer for Hospice and Ambercare.
She was preceded by her daughter Mary Gardner and survived by her sons, William L. Mosher and Kenneth L. Mosher; daughters, Roberta Simpkins and Deborah Todi; 8 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Wednesday Aug 7, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Elmira, New York.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019