Lura Joy Watts
Horseheads - Age 91 of Horseheads, NY. She was born on February 10, 1928, daughter of the late Edmund T. and Eula B. Prator (Harrison) and passed away peacefully in Bethany Manor on Thursday, March 21st, 2019. In addition to her parents, Joy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman L. Watts, Sr. in 1993. She is survived her children, Norman (Joleen) Watts Jr. of Chittenango, NY, Sharon Watts of Horseheads, and Kim Hover (Paul Platt) of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren Shannon (Joe) Bird of Fishkill, NY, Heather Hover of Duluth, GA, Brian (Raeonna) Tiede of Clayton, NC, and Sean (Chelsea) Watts Chanhassen, MN; great grandchildren Alaina and Samantha Bird, and Aden, Haley, and Hannah Tiede; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Joy's family would like to extend their thanks to the staff, nurses, doctors, and caregivers at Bethany Manor for all the love and support shown to Mom during her time there. In lieu of flowers, those interested may send contributions to the Food Bank at the Central Assembly of God, at 1 Brenway Dr, Horseheads, NY 14845. Private services for Joy will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019