Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Luther F. "Jake" Colwell

Horseheads,NY -

Colwell,Luther F. "Jake" Age 88 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 . Jake was a long-time Chief of The Town & Country Fire Department in Horseheads, NY and a retired employee of the Town of Horseheads. A complete obituary notice will appear in the future when arrangements are completed. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
