Luther F. "Jake" Colwell
Horseheads,NY -
COLWELL, LUTHER F. "JAKE" Age 88 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 . Jake was born July 20,1931 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Homer and Esther Bechtel Colwell. He was a graduate of Horseheads High School. Jake was a Korean War Veteran serving his country with The U.S. Army. Upon his discharge from military service, Jake received his Associates Degree in Business Administration from Alfred University. He married his wife DeVella "Dev" Harig Colwell, on December 22, 1954 and they celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on December 22, 2019. Jake was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Elmira where he served the church faithfully . He was a member of The Village of Horseheads Fire Department where he served as an Assistant Chief. Jake became a member of Town and Country Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief for many years and was a 70 year member and honored as a life-time member having a Fire Truck named after him. He was a life-time member of The Old Oak Lodge # 364 F&AM In Horseheads , The Horseheads Historical Society , and a charter member of The Horseheads Kiwanis Club. Jake retired as The Code Enforcement Officer for The Town of Horseheads. In addition to his parents, Jake is pre-deceased by his brothers Richard, Howard "Duke", and Myron "Mike" Colwell, along with his dogs Sammie, T.W., and Buster. Jake loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Jake is survived by his loving and devoted wife DeVella "Dev" Colwell ; daughter and son-in-law: Richelle "Shelly" and Rick Bacmanski of Horseheads, NY ; son and daughter-in-law: R. Ben and Kim Colwell of New Port Richey, Florida ; granddaughter: Kathryn E. Colwell Yock and Joe Yock and great grandson Bracken Ben Yock all of Huntersville, NC ; several nieces, nephews , cousins, and a host of caring friends. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday July 20, 2020 at 11 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church Main Street and Church Street in Elmira, NY celebrated by The Rev. Wanda Copeland, Rev. Mary Curns, and Rev. Matthew Jones . Town and Country Fire Department will honor Jake following the Mass. Jake will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded to him. The Family would gratefully appreciate Memorials in Jake's name to The Town and Country Fire Department 130 Gardner Road Horseheads, NY 14845. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
.