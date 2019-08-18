|
|
Lyle H. Zimmerman
Horseheads - Our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather left us on Monday, August 12, 2019, after a long and happy life. His pleasant smile and sweet manner were beloved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. Lyle was born in 1928 in Delhi Township, Michigan, the son of Orville and Bertha, and served his country in the U.S. Army in Europe. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Elli, in 2016, and by his sister, Arlene, and brother, Marvel. Lyle is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Dr. Francisco Corbalán of Elmira NY, and their children and families: Emma Corbalán with her husband, Daniel Bielenin, and daughter, Julia (Charlestown, MA), and Dr. Paco Corbalán with his wife, Becci Gordon and daughter, Elli (Middlebury VT); son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Theresa Zimmerman of Colleyville TX, and their sons, Eric (Grapevine TX) and John (Colleyville TX). Lyle is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Liz Zimmerman (Canton GA) and sister and brother-in-law Janet and Bob Redman (St. Johns MI), along with numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Lyle's life will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, with Reverend Betsey R. Crimmins officiating. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Keith Parker and the fifth-floor staff of the Skilled Nursing Facility of St. Joseph's Hospital for their care and professionalism during Lyle's final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Meals on Wheels or Habitat for Humanity Restore as a tribute to Lyle.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019