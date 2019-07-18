|
|
Lynda B. Carpentier
Elmira - Lynda Bohn Carpentier, age 81 of Elmira, NY passed away at home on Monday, July 15, 2019 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Gladys Bohn, and grandson, Andrew.
Lynda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Philip; children, Scott (Stephanie) Carpentier and Karen (Brian) Barker; and grandchildren, Catherine, Meghan, and Alexander; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Elmira College with a BA and MS in Education. Lynda taught in the Elmira School District for over 20 years. She gave her time and talent to the Clemens Center, Chemung County Nursing Facility as an ombudsman, Arnot Health Thrift Shop and North Presbyterian Church. Lynda enjoyed golfing, traveling, walking and reading.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 am at North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Avenue, Elmira, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to North Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or Food Pantry or the . Lynda's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 18 to July 21, 2019