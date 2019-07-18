Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
North Presbyterian Church
921 College Avenue
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Carpentier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda B. Carpentier


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda B. Carpentier Obituary
Lynda B. Carpentier

Elmira - Lynda Bohn Carpentier, age 81 of Elmira, NY passed away at home on Monday, July 15, 2019 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Gladys Bohn, and grandson, Andrew.

Lynda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Philip; children, Scott (Stephanie) Carpentier and Karen (Brian) Barker; and grandchildren, Catherine, Meghan, and Alexander; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Elmira College with a BA and MS in Education. Lynda taught in the Elmira School District for over 20 years. She gave her time and talent to the Clemens Center, Chemung County Nursing Facility as an ombudsman, Arnot Health Thrift Shop and North Presbyterian Church. Lynda enjoyed golfing, traveling, walking and reading.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 am at North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Avenue, Elmira, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to North Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or Food Pantry or the . Lynda's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 18 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now