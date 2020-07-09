Lynn M. Minnier
Lowman - Lynn M. Minnier, 71, of Lowman passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew Sherman and Mary Mahoney Bailey; and brother, Ronald Bailey.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Walter Minnier Sr of Lowman; children, Walter (Kim) Minnier Jr of Horseheads and Hollie Minnier of Elmira; siblings, Sandra Klawonn of PA, Deborah Bailey of Waverly and John (Beverly) Bailey of PA; grandchildren, Shawn-Michael, Daniel, Desirae, Jolynn and Dominic; great-grandchildren, Owen, Kora and Everly; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lynn graduated from Troy High School and worked many jobs, including at the Bradford County Manor. She was a member of the Eagles Club in Towanda many years ago. She enjoyed collecting unicorns, reading, doing puzzles, playing card games and traveling. Lynn was well loved by her family and know for her caring and loving nature. She would never hesitate to help someone in need.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Rev. Steve Dygert officiating. For those who cannot attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
