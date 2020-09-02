Lynn McCleary DoaneHorseheads, NY - Passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born on March 6, 1934 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Harley J. and Gladys Gould Doane. Relatives and friends are invited to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 115 W. Hill Rd., Elmira, NY on Saturday, September 5, 2020 between the hours of 10am and 11am. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. A Funeral Services will be held at 11am with his nephew, Timothy Cowell presiding. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition.