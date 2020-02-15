|
|
Lynnwood Harry Austin
Wellsburg - Lynnwood Harry Austin, 90, of Comfort Hill Road in Wellsburg, NY passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Center in Elmira, NY surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Anna May (Anderson) Austin. The couple married August 1, 1948 and had 71happy years together.
Lynn was born on October 20, 1929 in Gillett, PA, son of the late Augustus E. and Bessie Mae (Chamberlain) Austin. He was a superintendent at Dalrymple Gravel & Contracting in Horseheads, NY. Lynn was United Methodist by faith, was a member of the Waverly Masonic Lodge, was a past Assistant Fire Chief at the Wellsburg Fire Department, and enjoyed stock car racing.
Lynn is survived by his wife Anna May, his son Lynn R. "Buss" (Debra) Austin of Wellsburg, daughters Lynnette Austin of Social Circle, GA and Kathleen Austin Mann of North Port, FL, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, his brother Carroll Austin of Connecticut, his sisters: Barbara Mintz of Rochester, NY, Mary Rummings and Marcia Austin, both of Elmira, Maryland Jenkins of Bethany Village in Horseheads, NY, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins and his beloved dog Boomer. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
Services will be private and at the convenience of Lynn's family. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been trusted with the arrangements.
Send Condolences at:
RobertsFHInc.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020