M. Jane Daggett
Arden - Jane Daggett, 100, formerly of Daggett, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Jane was born in Mainesburg, PA on July 28, 1919, to the late Harry and Leola Strange Frickle. She lived in Daggett, PA from 1939 to 2009, living from 1939 to 1974 on a dairy farm with her late husband, Merle Norman Daggett, who passed away in 1995. Jane worked as head cook at Millerton Elementary School, in Millerton, PA for 22 years. She was affectionately known as "Everybody's Grandma Jane". She loved to cook, raise African Violets, and cross-stitch. Most of all she loved children.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tommi Sue Daggett Cochrane.
Jane is survived by a daughter, Linda Daggett Miller, of Fletcher, NC; sons, Lyn Daggett (Suzanne) of Fort Myers, FL and Russ Daggett (Beverly) of Fletcher, NC; grandchildren, Billi Jo, Matthew (Joy), Seth, and Sarah (Todd); seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Diane Stoner, of Arizona.
A memorial service celebrating Jane's life will be held at 4:00 pm, on Saturday, October 5, at Trinity of Fairview, 646 Concord Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732, with Pastor Adam Guise and Pastor Stacy Harris officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity of Fairview at 646 Concord Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019