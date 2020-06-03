M. Jean Walton-ZukasPine City - Age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tues. June 2, 2020, following declining health. Born on March 15, 1929, in Elmira, daughter of the late, Howard & Vera Carpenter Baldwin. Jean is remembered for her constant faith. Faith that cared her through some of the hardest times in her life. She was a dedicated to her family, enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and traveling. Jean was employed for many years by the Town of Southport as the Asst. Assessor. She was a longtime member and very active in the Millerton Wesleyan Church. Her loving family survives, husband and companion of 33 years, William Zukas; children, Michael (Sheila) Walton; Lisa Munson; Theresa (Donald) Manning, Annette (John) Raasch, Vincent Zukas; daughter-in-law, Linda Walton; many grandchildren, several great grandchildren; a sister, Doris Lembeck; sister-in-law, Hazel Baldwin; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her first husband, Leland Walton; sons, Daniel and Thomas Walton; granddaughter, Samantha "Sammy" Munson; grandson, Jared Walton; siblings, Nancy Kelly and Howard Baldwin; and son-in-law, Samuel Munson. A graveside service will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery on Fri. June 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. (meeting at the Walnut St. Gate at 12:45 p.m.) Social distancing guidelines must be followed. Memorials may be directed to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 in Jean's memory.