ATTY. M. Joseph Danaher
Horseheads - ATTY. M. JOSEPH DANAHER Age 90 of Horseheads, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Joe was born on March 27, 1929 in Horseheads, NY the son of the late William A. Danaher Sr. and Julia Murphy Danaher. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from The College of The Holy Cross in 1951. Following his graduation, he enlisted in The United States Air Force and served his country during The Korean War. Joe received his Doctorate of Juris Prudence from Fordham University Law School in 1956. Joe married his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Backer Danaher, on October 6, 1956 and they recently celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary. Joe joined the Law Firm of Teeter, Harpending, Swartwood, Fox, and Buck in Elmira, NY upon graduation (now Buck, Danaher, Ryan, and McGlenn). He was a Chemung County Assistant Public Defender for 28 years. Joe was pre-deceased by his infant son Mark John Danaher and his son-in-law Edward G. McGrath. He was a life-long communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY serving as an Altar Boy as a youth and later as an Acolyte as an adult. He was a member and Past President of The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Elmira, NY. Joe treasured his time with family and friends at Ormond Beach, Florida and Keuka Lake. Joe had a strong faith in the Lord, possessed a kind and gentle nature and such great patience. Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife Elizabeth "Betty" Danaher; his four beloved children: Mary McGrath, Michael J. Danaher Jr. (Donna), Margaret Beers (Richard), and Martha Marks; his 14 cherished grandchildren: Catherine (Kyle), Patrick McGrath (Kelly), Daniel, Ned, Jean (Matt), Michael, Kelly, Claire (Matt), Meg, Jack, William, Robert, Richard (Ashley), and Patrick Marks; five beloved great-grandchildren: Maggie, Tommy, Ellie, Edward, and James; his twin brother Atty. William A. Danaher Jr. of Horseheads, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Joe's family will receive friends at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM. Joe's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following calling hours at 11AM. Joe will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Danaher. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Mary Our Mother School 811 Westlake Street Horseheads, NY 14845; The Food Bank of The Southern Tier 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue Elmira, NY 14903, or to a . Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019