Mabel Hatch
Horseheads - 82 years young, of Horseheads, NY, passed away peacefully, with family by her side on December 21, 2019 after experiencing a stroke. Mabel was born on May 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Howard and Gertude Wieberg (Card) and Theodore Miner. She was predeceased by her husband, James Hatch Sr., brother John "Jack" Card, and cherished friend, Geneva Darby. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Jim) Tice, Michael (Pauline) Tice, Wendy (Butch) Wolcott and James (Jennifer) Hatch, Jr.; brothers, Howard (Lana) Wieberg and Ralph (Brenda) Miner; grandchildren, Shane, Tara, Danielle, Nicole, Hailey, Emily and Roy; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Bryson, Lydia; great-great-granddaughter, Mia and several nieces and nephews. Mabel was a beautician and extremely proud of her 25 year professional career overseeing the beauty salon at ELCOR. She finally put down her shears at age 79. Those others who knew Mabel best knew her tending bar and telling jokes. She enjoyed bingo, the casinos and adventures with family and great friends Geneva, Jane, Linda and Lolly. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at Bethany Village for your excellent care of Mabel. The family is holding a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 pm to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mabel's name may be made to the .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019