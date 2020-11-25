Madalyn G. Caslin



Elmira - Age 98, of Elmira, NY went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24th 2020 at the Elcor Nursing Facility in Horseheads, NY. Madalyn was born in Wellsboro, PA on June 21, 1922, daughter of the late Edward and Nina (Bellinger) Willsey. Madalyn was also predeceased by her husbands, Andrew Marshall II in 1958, Carl Caslin and her wonderful companion for 26 years, William Fitzpatrick, daughters, Joan Glover and Bonita Lease, son, Charles Caslin, two sisters and four brothers. Madalyn retired from the A&P Plant in Big Flats, NY after 25 years of service. She was a longtime member of the Elmira Eagles #941, Elks Club, VFW Post# 6083 and American Legion Post #154. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had many friends and volunteered for many places. She will be missed dearly by those that knew her. Madalyn is survived by her daughter, Andrea Faller; sons, Andrew (Terri) Marshall III and Carl Caslin Jr.; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call Monday, November 30th from 12pm to 1pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A private prayer service to the family will follow at 1pm. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Adhering to NYS regulations, the number of guests at one time are limited and all guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.









