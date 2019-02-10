|
Madeline C. (Symonds) Harrison
Elmira - Madeline C. (Symonds) Harrison of Elmira, NY and Wellsboro, PA passed away Thursday January 31, 2019. Madeline was born in Elmira, NY on April 25, 1943, one of four Daughters of the late Robert H. and Rita R. (Monahan) Symonds.
Madeline was also preceded in death by her Grandparents Patrick and Jennie (McAtee) Monahan, Ethel (Thomas) Symonds and Step-Grandfather Floyd Smith; as well as her, Sister Claire Tacka.
Madeline is survived by her Son Paul A. Harrison and Florenda Fenton of Wellsboro, PA; her Daughter and Son-in-Law, Susan E. and Daniel P. Maloney of Dallas, PA; her Grandchildren Connor J. Maloney, Ryan M. Maloney, Serenity Harrison and Shaina Harrison. Madeline is also survived by her Sisters, Rosemary Vert of Elmira, NY and Roberta Merah of Rehoboth, DE; as well as several Nieces and Nephews.
Madeline was a graduate of Elmira Southside High School and later BOCES Dental Assistant program. After retiring from the State of New York's Elmira Psychiatric Center, Madeline went on to work as a Dental Assistant in the private sector and later the Chemung County Health Department's Dental Clinic. Madeline had a wonderful sense of humor. Her love for laughter can only be outdone by her love for her Grandchildren who she spent much time with. She will be missed dearly, but will always remain in the hearts of her loved ones.
Madeline's Family will be receiving at Saint Mary's Catholic Church Southside, 224 Franklin Street Elmira, NY on Friday February 22, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Funeral Mass to immediately follow; lead by Father Scott Kubinski.
In lieu of flowers, donations and/or volunteer time may be made to your local "no kill" animal shelter, Hospice, or any charity Madeline may have inspired in you.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019